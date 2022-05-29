Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, May 29 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, reads as follows:

“Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

It is with great pleasure that I extend to you our warm congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of a significant event in the recent history of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Our countries are bound by long-standing traditions of friendship and cooperation based on the principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust.

Assessing the path we have passed together over three decades, I would like to note with satisfaction the consistent expansion and strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation between our countries. During this period, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have achieved significant results in all areas of mutual interests.

I would also like to emphasize that we stand for the further development of the existing constructive relations with fraternal Azerbaijan and express our readiness for joint efforts to fill them with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you health and success in your activities, and peace, prosperity, progress and stable development to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

May 29 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan. In connection with this important event, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Tajikistan.

Despite the 30-year history of our diplomatic relations, the traditions of friendship and cooperation between our peoples have centuries-old roots. I would like to note your huge personal contribution to the preservation and subsequent enrichment of these traditions.

We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, based on a solid foundation, fruitful cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and other spheres, serve the interests of our countries and peoples.

Mutual visits at the highest and high levels played a special role in strengthening our relations. In this context, your visits to Azerbaijan and my visits to Tajikistan created the conditions for deepening our cooperation. I always remember with the best impressions our trips, which took place in a sincere atmosphere.

I express confidence that we will continue our joint efforts to make even more effective use of the potential available in relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, and we will continuously cooperate on the basis of the principles of mutual trust and support.

I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Tajikistan - well-being and eternal prosperity.”