HCM City to host ICT trade fair

VIETNAM, May 29 -

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Communications visit a booth at the Vietnam ICTComm in 2019. This year the exhibition will be held from June 9 to 11 at SECC in District 7. — Photo courtesy of Adpex

HCM CITY — Vietnam ICTComm 2022, an international IT, telecom and electronics trade show, will be held in HCM City from June 9 to 11 after a gap of two years.

The exhibition plays an important role in bringing together domestic and international firms in these industries.

The event has been warmly welcomed by local and foreign firms, including from the US, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (China).

It will feature several companies who have participated in all five previous editions such as Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Du HưngTechnology JCS, C-FIBER, and South Telecommunications Software JSC, and they will showcase software, mobile applications, technology solutions, hard drive devices, wireless technologies, internet services, electronic products and services, radio and television services, and network infrastructure.

Other exhibitors such as EPSON Vietnam, the UK-based Sophos and Dass - its official distributor in Việt Nam, and Crestron (Singapore) will bring to the show heat-free PrecisionCore inkjet technology, projection solutions, large-format printing technology, smart robotic arm, security software, and advanced workplace technology managed by a cloud-based system.

The event will also feature international pavilions.

Taiwan Excellence will be organised by Taitra for firms to showcase software and hardware products and services and innovative and energy-saving products and solutions.

The Hong Kong pavilion hosted by the Hong Kong Software Industry Association will show off the latest AI, POS, finance/banking and e-commerce solutions, cloud computing and cyber-security services, online education platforms, and augmented and virtual reality technologies.

There will be B2B match-making, conferences and seminars hosted by experts to provide domestic and international firms with opportunities to exchange information, learn, share experiences, transfer technologies, and contribute to improve their competitiveness.

The exhibition, endorsed by the Ministries of Information and Communications and Industry and Trade, and organised by Adpex JSC, the Việt Nam Internet Association, the Việt Nam Association for Information Processing and the Việt Nam Digital Communication Association, will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7. — VNS