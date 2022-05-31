New Version of Particleworks Now Available through EnginSoft USA
Particleworks Particle-Based, Mesh-Free CFD software adds new features and enhancements in latest version
With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, today announced the availability of Particleworks 7.2.
— Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA
Particleworks by Prometech is a leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. The cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics.
This latest release of Particleworks builds on their already robust solution and adds:
• Finite Volume Method (FVM) and Conjugate Heat Transfer (CHT) Support
o Multi-GPU support
o Steady-state solver
o Additional FVM boundary conditions
• Lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) Support (beta)
• Pressure boundary condition
• Thermal analysis during RecurDyn co-simulation
• Additional flowrate calculation methods
• Thermal calculation improvements
• Save video with no results data
“With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process,” stated Chris Wilkes, President, and CEO of EnginSoft USA.
EnginSoft USA has produced a quick overview video of the new features that can be viewed here. Current and new users can also benefit from the Tips and Tricks Series that includes expert Particleworks engineers sharing some of their favorite features and workflows to get the most out of Particleworks. This monthly webinar will be covering some of the new features in Particleworks 7.2. Register for upcoming broadcasts at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f3VPSfPMQtaSQVjiUXYbDQ.
EnginSoft engineers also have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
Alana Duma
EnginSoft USA
+1 469-458-2666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Whats New in Particleworks 7.2