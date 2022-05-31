Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,570 in the last 365 days.

New Version of Particleworks Now Available through EnginSoft USA

Particleworks Particle-Based, Mesh-Free CFD software adds new features and enhancements in latest version

With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process.”
— Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of EnginSoft USA
MCKINNEY, TX, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, today announced the availability of Particleworks 7.2.

Particleworks by Prometech is a leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. The cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics.

This latest release of Particleworks builds on their already robust solution and adds:

• Finite Volume Method (FVM) and Conjugate Heat Transfer (CHT) Support
o Multi-GPU support
o Steady-state solver
o Additional FVM boundary conditions
• Lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) Support (beta)
• Pressure boundary condition
• Thermal analysis during RecurDyn co-simulation
• Additional flowrate calculation methods
• Thermal calculation improvements
• Save video with no results data

“With an intuitive interface, an ultra-fast solver, and powerful visualization tools, Particleworks gives you all the tools you need to analyze motion in order to optimize your engineering process,” stated Chris Wilkes, President, and CEO of EnginSoft USA.

EnginSoft USA has produced a quick overview video of the new features that can be viewed here. Current and new users can also benefit from the Tips and Tricks Series that includes expert Particleworks engineers sharing some of their favorite features and workflows to get the most out of Particleworks. This monthly webinar will be covering some of the new features in Particleworks 7.2. Register for upcoming broadcasts at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f3VPSfPMQtaSQVjiUXYbDQ.

EnginSoft engineers also have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.

About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com

Alana Duma
EnginSoft USA
+1 469-458-2666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Whats New in Particleworks 7.2

You just read:

New Version of Particleworks Now Available through EnginSoft USA

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.