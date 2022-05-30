Super shorts at NYC Independent Film Festival
text”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Independent Film Festival has a special program for Super Short Films, movies with a maximum length of 10 minutes. In program blocks of up to 12 films at a time, festival visitors can see a large selection of the latest films from around the world. Let me give you a few examples of the most notable film productions to be seen at the festival.
— Dennis Cieri, festival founder
It is striking in these films how well the makers succeed in presenting their message in such a beautiful simplicity while soul-searching.
BLACK IS BLACK is a short film sparking a much-needed conversation about colorism, a large issue within the black community, as well as many other communities. Colorism is the prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, typically among people of the same ethnic or racial group. The film is form follows function. A single idea expressed in a short form with engaging actors.
RED (or 'Rouge' in French) is also about color, the color of violence and love. In this short film the actor seeks love after an explosion of violence. At first look both desperate and lonely moments, but in the end a very liberating experience. Beautifully shot by French director Ilan Van-Rey.
In the movie WHEN I EXPLODE a young man turns his 30th birthday party upside down when he finds out there is a ticking bomb growing in his stomach. Bomb expert Alim is brought in to defuse both the bomb and the tension. Highly original premise and executed beautifully with simplicity and restraint. The tension coveyed through the paired back score and miss en scene all working together to great effect. Don't we all want to mean something, to be seen?
ON MY WAY seems like a very peaceful movie about beautiful snowy winter evenings where people huddle together to find warmth and love. But you feel more and more emphatically that disaster is in the air. But where? We see Jules (35) at home, spending time with his daughter Sara (9) who is immersed in reading a comic book. Jules feels that he doesn't have much time left. The film has a beautiful story structure that unfolds slowly but irrevocably and of which you eventually realize at the end: aha, that's why he did this or that!
Love is always a good subject that needs not much explanation. It helps the filmmaker to come straight to the point. In LET ME ASSIST YOU for instance, a man’s AI virtual assistant tries to take over as his fitness and wellness coach, after an absolutely devastating breakup, It's really helpful, until the machine takes over a little too much.
In PROMISE ME a young man unexpectedly runs into the love of his life, triggering memories of their whirlwind romance. Soon you feel for him as well as her and you would wish them more happiness. So good when a film can evoke that emotion in such a short time.
SOON (or 'Bientot' in French) deals on distant love. The love you realize you feel when you speak to someone close on the phone or in videoconference. A mix between "I'm so glad we made time to see and speak to each other" and "why, if we love each other so much, are we not able to make more time to see each other in person?"
We could go on and on and on. There are so many beautiful shorts films shown at the NYC Independent Film Festival. Why don't come and take a look for yourself? You can purchase tickets at the festival website.
