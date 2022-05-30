Salsa Kings Students Win Nine Medals at MLDC 2022

Students at one of Miami’s leading Latin dance studios win multiple prizes at a competitive dance championship.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that its students won 9 medals the Miami Latin Dance Championships (MLDC).

“We are very excited about this,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Fernandez revealed that Salsa Kings competed in several categories in the MLDC and won medals in the following categories at the dance competition:

• AmAm Casino Intermediate

• ProAm Casino Newcomer

• ProAm Casino Beginner

• ProAm Casino Intermediate

• ProAm Casino Intermediate

• ProAm Bachata Newcomer

• ProAm Bachata Beginner

• ProAm Rueda Team Beginner

• Professional Solo

“This is an amazing accomplishment for our students, and we could not be prouder of everyone who competed and trains at our studio,” Fernandez said of Salsa Kings. “We are so proud of our students and all the hard work they put in! We can’t wait for next year!”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States