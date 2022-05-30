ATN Constructions Celebrating Twelve Years in Business

One of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling companies has reached a new milestone.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (https://www.sba.gov/), more than 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first 10 years of opening its doors for business. Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that it is celebrating 12 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and pleasure to serve our customers for the past 12 years,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Founded in 2010 by Richie and Tiffany Breaux, the company is one of the premier construction companies on the island. It offers a wide variety of services including new home construction, remodels, kitchens, bathrooms, and custom projects.

Everything we do is of the highest quality, and we are proud to serve our clients,” Breaux said.

Reaching the 12-year mark amid the current economic climate, supply chain issues, inflation at its highest in 40 years – on top of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic exemplifies the excellence of ATN Construction.

According to The Wall Street Journal, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

“We would not be where we are without our customers, so as we celebrate 12 years in business, we also celebrate our customers,” Breaux said. “We are excited about what the future holds.”

Breaux, who was named one of Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine's People of the Year for 2021, said ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

In Breaux's leadership, ATN Construction has been named one of the fastest-growing in the nation by Inc. 5000.

For more information, please visit atnhawaii.com/about

About ATN Construction LLC

"Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business."

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States