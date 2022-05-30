Tattoo Vanish Method Celebrating 19th Year in Business

One of the nation’s leading tattoo removal companies has reached a new milestone.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration, more than 70 percent of businesses fail within the first five years of business, but thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to high-quality customer service, Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC, is celebrating its 19th anniversary.

“It has been an honor serving our customers for the past 19 years,” said Barbara Gonzalez, spokesperson for Tattoo Vanish Method LLC. “It seems like yesterday, and for us to see it blossom the way that it has, we’re very excited about what the future holds.”

According to statistics, there are nearly 45 million tattooed Americans, and of that number, millions are looking for a solution to remove their unwanted ink and thanks to the online tattoo removal training offered by Miami-based company, hundreds of people across the nation have become a tattoo removal technician.

“Many people regret getting their tattoo, and by becoming a tattoo removal technician, you’ll be able to help people from all walks of life remove their unwanted tattoos and make a great income in the process,” Barbara said. “The great thing about our all-natural tattoo removal training is that it’s online and can accommodate anyone’s schedule.”

According to a recent survey, almost a quarter of Americans who have tattoos regret at least one of them.

“This means that, while most people don’t regret their tattoos, there are still plenty of people who do, and as more and more people get tattooed, there will be more people regretting them and looking to get them removed,” Barbara stressed, before adding, “Luckily, as a tattoo removal technician, you’ll be in the perfect place to make your mark in this up-and-coming industry. We invite you to try our all-natural tattoo removal online training today.”

About Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC

Tattoo Vanish Method empowers the world's first, all-natural tattoo removal procedure. Unlike other tattoo removal methods, Tattoo Vanish is far less painful and less expensive than laser. While there are other non-laser methods available, Tattoo Vanish is the only original all-natural (no acids, non-toxic) product and procedure available.

