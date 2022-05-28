Submit Release
RE: Road closure / Route 5 in Thetford

US Route 5 in Thetford has reopened.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, May 27, 2022 9:30 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure / Route 5 in Thetford

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 5, just south of Vermont Route 113 is closed / blocked due to a vehicle crash.  Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the closure are not yet known.  Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

