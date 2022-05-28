Middlesex Barracks / *Update* Motor Vehicle Crash with Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3001535, 22A3001534

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/19/2022 2202 hours, 3/19/2022 2050 hours

STREET: Blush Hill Road, S Pinnacle Ridge Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Loose Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca Olson

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y/N (X) UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Water damage

INJURIES: Cold Water Exposure

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2:

OPERATOR: Dean Lovejoy

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate driver’s side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

***UPDATE****

At the completion of the investigation, it was determined Olson was first involved in a motor vehicle crash at approximately 2050 hours. The other operator, Dean Lovejoy (39) of Morrisville, VT, was parked on South Pinnacle Ridge Road because he was stuck in the muddy roadway. Olsen sideswiped Lovejoy’s vehicle causing damage and failed to stop and report the crash. The investigation also revealed Olson was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation when she was discovered at the Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch. Olson was served a citation for Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division and is scheduled to appear on July 7, 2022 for the charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.

------------------------------------------------

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch at the end of Blush Hill Road in Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a single vehicle crash. Responding Troopers found a Subaru Forester partially submerged in the water. The operator, Rebecca Olson, 61 of Waterbury, was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for cold water exposure. This crash, and possible criminal charges, are still under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2022 0830 hours

