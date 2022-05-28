Middlesex Barracks / *Update* Motor Vehicle Crash with Multiple Charges
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3001535, 22A3001534
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/19/2022 2202 hours, 3/19/2022 2050 hours
STREET: Blush Hill Road, S Pinnacle Ridge Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Loose Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rebecca Olson
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y/N (X) UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Water damage
INJURIES: Cold Water Exposure
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2:
OPERATOR: Dean Lovejoy
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate driver’s side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
***UPDATE****
At the completion of the investigation, it was determined Olson was first involved in a motor vehicle crash at approximately 2050 hours. The other operator, Dean Lovejoy (39) of Morrisville, VT, was parked on South Pinnacle Ridge Road because he was stuck in the muddy roadway. Olsen sideswiped Lovejoy’s vehicle causing damage and failed to stop and report the crash. The investigation also revealed Olson was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation when she was discovered at the Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch. Olson was served a citation for Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division and is scheduled to appear on July 7, 2022 for the charges of DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.
------------------------------------------------
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the Waterbury Reservoir Boat Launch at the end of Blush Hill Road in Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a single vehicle crash. Responding Troopers found a Subaru Forester partially submerged in the water. The operator, Rebecca Olson, 61 of Waterbury, was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for cold water exposure. This crash, and possible criminal charges, are still under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2022 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
