Governor Mills Celebrates Grand Opening of The Good Crust in Canaan, Promotes Maine Jobs Plan Investments to Strengthen Agricultural Businesses in Rural Maine

In visit to Somerset County, the Governor also visits Go Lab, Inc for an update on innovative work to establish the first wood fiber insulation production facility in North America

SOMERSET COUNTY – Governor Janet Mills today celebrated the grand opening of The Good Crust in Canaan. Founded by Heather Kerner, The Good Crust produces artisan, handmade, frozen dough from 100 percent Maine grains that can be featured as locally-sourced pizza crust, farmstead focaccia breads, and bialys.

The Good Crust also provides meaningful, good-paying work opportunities to people with unique needs, including operating a workforce development programs that welcomes Mainers with different cognitive and physical abilities to train on the dough packing team.

Earlier in the day, the Governor ate lunch at the Miller’s Table at Maine Grains in Skowhegan. Maine Grains provides The Good Crust with locally-sourced, freshly-milled organic grains. By using locally sourced grains, The Good Crust also supports the livelihood of local farmers, creates jobs in Canaan, and provides delicious food to the community.

The Mills Administration awarded The Good Crust a nearly $7,000 grant to help the business through the pandemic, and the Administration has launched a $20 million grant program through the Governor’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help agricultural businesses like Maine Grains upgrade equipment to help farmers and food processors increase the supply of Maine-grown food to meet growing demand.

“I am proud to celebrate this opening and this partnership with you – a partnership of innovative farmers and food producers that is transforming communities in rural Maine. When we grow and raise our own healthy food, in our own fields and waters, and sell it through our own stores and restaurants to our own neighbors and friends – that’s a recipe for a healthy people and a healthy economy,” Governor Janet Mills said at the opening celebration. “My Administration is dedicated to supporting businesses and partnerships like these that sustain jobs in our agricultural industry, that strengthen the economy — especially in rural Maine — and that deepen our national reputation for food excellence.”

“We’ve been so fortunate to have a woman Governor to lead us through this pandemic with the grit of a true Mainer and the grace of a mother,” said Heather Kerner, Founder of The Good Crust. “Your attendance here today means so much to us.”

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited GO Lab, Inc. in Madison where she received an update from TimberHP co-founders Matt O’Malia and Josh Henry on their work to revitalize the site of the former UPM paper mill to establish the first wood fiber insulation production facility in North America.

GO Lab, Inc. announced in December 2019 that it has closed the sale of $85 million in tax-exempt green bonds issued by the Finance Authority of Maine, which, in part, position the company to launch construction of its new facility. In their announcement, the company thanked Governor Mills and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development for the State’s support.

GO Lab has also selected Cianbro of Pittsfield to be the lead contractor for the work in Madison, which will culminate in the installation of three manufacturing lines to make TimberHP – wood fiber insulation for the residential and light commercial construction markets.

Once operating at full capacity, GO Lab plans to employ more than 120 people. As the company moves toward hiring more people later in 2022 and into 2023, it will be consulting on candidate cultivation and recruitment with Jobs for Maine Graduates, Kennebec Valley Community College, the Workforce Solutions team at Coastal Enterprises, Inc. and partners and supporters in the state’s forest products industry.

The Governor’s visit to Somerset County come as she travels across the state. The Governor has visited Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and Kennebec, and York counties.

Governor Mills this morning also joined Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque and the City of Auburn for a Memorial Monument Dedication Ceremony to unveil two beautiful new monuments honoring veterans who proudly served America in wartime and military conflict.

Governor Mills at The Good Crust Governor Mills Inside The Good Crust