NEBRASKA, May 26 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Halls in Chadron and Lexington

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Chadron and Lexington on Wednesday, June 8th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

A review of the Nebraska Legislature’s achievements in the 2022 session is available by clicking here.

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Chadron

When: 10:30AM-11:30AM MT on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Where: Bean Broker - 202 West 2nd Street Street, Chadron

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Lexington

When: 3:30PM-4:30PM CT on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Where: Lexington Public Library - 907 N Washington Street, Lexington