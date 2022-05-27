101VOICE Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

AAVA Honored for their Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience

AAVA by 101VOICE is honored for their Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience

This award underscores our commitment to providing engineering excellence and innovation. Our goal is to utilize sophisticated reliable and saleable applications that make our customer’s life easier.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named AAVA as a 2022 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner. AAVA is 101VOIC’s Advanced Automated Voice Assistant, which helps our customers to take advantage of AI (Artificial Intelligence) power by using the voice and integration with their Cloud PBX phone system and route the calls to their user's departments as soon as possible your personal virtual assistance. Each 101VOICE customer has its own people directory within its portal, including the first and last names and internal or external phone numbers of people or departments for the virtual assistance function.

Thanks to the company’s ongoing commitment to product innovation, customers enjoy the way that 101VOICE easily adapts to their ever-shifting needs. Ideally suited for the public sector and government schools, 101VOICE has built an impressive reputation within this market.

The company recently announced new updates to their applications, focused on the user experience and including single sign-on capabilities, enhanced video conferencing, and military-grade encryption, with more to follow in the future.

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR, and self-service solutions, including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize NLP, NLU, NLG, AI, and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor 101VOICE with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Its AAVA solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from 101VOICE in 2022 and beyond.”

This award is one of many for 101VOICE, which has won more than 40 industry awards since 2015. This year, 101VOICE has scooped up Friend of the Channel, Remote Work Pioneer, and the Customer Product of the Year awards.