Construction is scheduled to begin May 31 on I-94 near Hebron

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31, on Interstate 94 one mile east and west of the Eagles Nest, Exit 102 near Hebron/Glen Ulin.

The project will consist of the construction of median cross overs and shoulder work for future bridge replacement work beginning next year. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction of the median cross overs. Speeds will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in early July.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.                                               

                                                      - ### -

