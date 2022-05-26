Submit Release
Nevada County Courthouse plan not in stone

A problem with the existing Nevada County Courthouse is that its current design can’t assure security. The state is looking at remodeling the courthouse at its current location, rebuilding the existing building, or relocating it at a new site. A study released by the Judicial Council of California, the body that will make the decision, makes relocation the top pick.

