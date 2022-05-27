THE COMMANDER PATRICIA RENEE WILSON WVI FOUNDATION LEGACY STEM SCHOLARSHIP LAUNCHES IN ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI
Retired Navy Commander has a STEM scholarship named in her honor.
I grew up in a disadvantaged home with many challenges. that I overcame. My legacy is that I want people to see me, my challenges, and struggles, and realize that since I persevered, so can you”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application period for the 2022 Women Veterans Interactive Commander Patricia Renée Wilson STEM Legacy Scholarship application period is now open through June 15, 2022.
— Commander Wilson
These annual scholarships honor Commander Wilson, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and graduate of Beaumont High School Class of 1980, who defied the odds of growing up in the inner city and honorably served in the United States Navy for 31 years while rising through the ranks of E-1 to 0-5. "I grew up in a single parent, disadvantaged home, and there were many other challenges and problems that I overcame. My legacy is that I want people to see me, my challenges, and struggles, and realize that since I persevered, so can you," said Commander Wilson.
Three $1,000 CDR P. Renée Wilson Legacy STEM Scholarships will be awarded to three St. Louis, Missouri, female graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited two or four-year institution in the fall of 2022, pursuing a degree in any of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields. "These scholarships are one of the many ways to honor the service and sacrifices of selfless women veterans, whose service to our nation is often overlooked or disregarded," said Ginger Miller, President, and CEO, of the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation.
Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale). This year's award consideration will be for Applicants residing within St. Louis, Missouri, city limits only. Selection is based on merit, academic potential, community service, letters of recommendation, and based on financial need.
The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation recognizes the importance of a good education and the financial commitment it takes to complete a college degree. Therefore, I am beyond excited to honor Commander Wilson while assisting deserving students through our Legacy Scholarships Program" said Miller.
The scholarships will be presented directly to the awardee by Commander Wilson and must be used in the academic year awarded. Scholarship funds can assist with food, tuition fees, books, and room and board.
Click here for more information and to apply.
About the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation:
Founded upon the principles of the award-winning national nonprofit organization Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) and armed with a dedicated, diverse board of directors, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of our Nation's women Veterans and military women. By utilizing dedicated hi-tech research, tailored support programs, and training delivered through a comprehensive ecosystem, the WVI Foundation ensures the women who have served and sacrificed for our country are equipped with the necessary resources to assist them through all stages of their military transition. https://womenveteransinteractive.org/
Ginger Miller
Women Veterans Interactive Foundation
+1 516-851-0812
email us here