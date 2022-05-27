God Amongst the Struggles
Eugenia Dixon’s stories will enlighten individuals in their trying times.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugenia Dixon’s faith is greatly displayed as she writes "A Promise for God’s Purpose." She has a strong awareness of how broken promises have affected her life over the years combining these experiences well with the knowledge that God’s promises are always fulfilled and kept. Dixon connects with people on personal and spiritual levels through her written words.
Through the book, "A Promise for God’s Purpose," the author connects with readers on several aspects of life that we all may face at some point. From dealing sickness and the passing of our parents to divorce to finding who we are in the eyes of God, the author’s willingness to share these life-changing events of her life will resonate with readers in several ways. Concluding with a prayer at the end of each chapter also guides readers to seek God in times like these.
“God’s plans for our lives are much bigger than we can imagine! When I think about what the Lord has done in my life…publishing a book at 61 years old. I laugh out loud with joy! He is a restorer of things broken. I believe the words God spoke to my heart to write in my book will encourage you in your walk with God.” shares Eugenia Faye Dixon herself.
Author Eugenia Faye Dixon is the daughter of Christian parents who paved the way for her to use God's teachings to bring light to everyone she encounters throughout her journey. Giving particular attention to caring for her parents offers an encouraging aspect to readers who are their parents’ caregivers. The struggles, as well as the blessings, the author experienced in caring for her parents demonstrated her love for her parents and awareness that God placed her in this position for a reason.
Read more about "A Promise of God’s Purpose" by purchasing the book on her Facebook Page Eugenia F. Dixon - Author and Paypal account: efdixon.author@gmail.com. Her book is also available on Amazon and Fig Leaves Christian Bookstore located in 134 E 3rd St, Tifton, GA 31794. For inquires, feel free to contact Dana Stainback at 229-396-4214.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
