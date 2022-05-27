Governor Ducey Memorial Day Statement

Orders State Flags At Half-Staff Monday

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 30 in honor of all service members who have died for our country.

The governor released the following statement in recognition of Memorial Day:

“On Memorial Day, we are reminded why America is the land of the free and the home of the brave – because of courageous men and women who have served and sacrificed for their country.

“Arizona is grateful for those who fought to protect our way of life, liberty and individual freedoms. We enjoy endless opportunities because they laid down their lives to defend it.

“President Ronald Reagan once said, ‘We owe this freedom of choice and action to those men and women in uniform who have served this nation and its interests in time of need.’

“We pay tribute to those men and women by continuing to protect the liberties for which they valiantly gave their lives.

“To our fallen heroes and the loved ones they left behind, we honor you and are eternally grateful.

“I wish all Arizonans and their families a safe and meaningful Memorial Day.”

###