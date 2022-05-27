NDDOT and partners kick-off construction season in the southwest region

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is kicking off the 2022 construction season with the help from the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.



This year’s construction season consists of approximately $500 million in projects throughout North Dakota to enhance the state’s highway system.



“We are extremely excited to begin this construction season and invest critical dollars into our state transportation system,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “This summer we hope motorists will take the necessary precautions to ensure these work zones are safe.”



Motorists should slow down and drive distraction free to help increase safety throughout work zones. Other tips for motorists include:



Follow signage and be aware that traffic configurations often change in work zones.

Be patient. Work zones are not present to inconvenience drivers, they are an important part in maintaining and rebuilding our state’s infrastructure.

Stay alert. Dedicate your full attention to the roadway.

“Work zones typically have narrowed lanes, reduced speeds, shifted lanes, and temporary pavement,” said Russ Hanson, executive vice president of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota. “When you see orange signs for work zones ahead, slow down, be ready for sudden stops, and watch for flaggers, workers, and heavy equipment close to the roadway.”



Following these simple tips will not only help motorists stay safe and reach their destination, but it will help to protect contractors who are working alongside traffic.



"Construction workers provide a valuable service in enhancing safety by improving roadways, but at the end of the day, they go home to children, spouses, friends and family," said Sgt. Darcy Aberle, North Dakota Highway Patrol. "Motorists need to respect the work these crews do and respect them by driving cautiously so they can go home and be part of our communities. Be patient, slow down and obey all construction signs."



Below is a list of major road construction projects taking place during the 2022 construction season. The projects are listed according to the NDDOT District in which they are located.



Bismarck District:



McLean, Sheridan, Oliver, Burleigh, Kidder, Morton, Grant, Sioux, Logan, Emmons, Mercer, Wells, and McIntosh counties.



80th Street bridge replacement five miles east of West Junction U.S. 83

Interstate 94 concrete pavement repair and overlay project from the county line east to Dawson

North Dakota Highway 1806 bridge deck overlay and concrete pavement repair project in Mandan from Heart River to Main Street

ND 3 shoulder widening with pipe and culvert extensions project from Tuttle north to the West Junction of ND 200

ND 3 grade raise project nine miles south of Tuttle to near Hurdsfield

Dickinson District:



Golden Valley, Billings, Dunn, Mercer, Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Bowman, and Adams counties.



ND 22 sliver grading, paving, turn lanes, culvert work, and frontage road resurfacing from New England to south of Dickinson

U.S. 12 roadway reconstruction and concrete intersections through Bowman at Junction U.S. 85 North and U.S. 85 South

ND 67 roadway reconstruction through Scranton and paving from north of Scranton to Junction of ND 21

I-94 concrete pavement repairs and grinding from South Heart to east Dickinson

U.S. 85 turn lanes, chip seal, and lighting implementation project through Belfield

Motorists can stay updated on state construction projects in several ways:



- ### -



The 2022 Construction Map is available on the NDDOT homepage under Construction Information.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

