Agile Group USA Awarded General Services Administration's HCaTS Contract

The woman-owned business provides technical, project, and operational support for the government and commercial organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Group USA, a provider of technical, project and operational support services for the government and commercial organizations, was selected as a Prime Contractor on the General Services Administration's (GSA) HCaTS SB Multiple-Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.

The Human Capital and Training Solutions (HCaTS) Program was designated as a best-in-class (BIC) solution for Human Capital and Training Solutions and has been in operation since October 2016. The program consists of three IDIQ government-wide contract vehicles: HCaTS Unrestricted (HCaTS U), HCaTS Small Business (HCaTS SB) and HCaTS 8(a). These vehicles provide reliable, flexible, fast, and efficient ways to obtain best-value, customized solutions for human capital management and training requirements.

As part of the BIC process, HCaTS has met rigorous category management performance criteria defined by the Office of Management and Budget. As part of the category management effort, BIC contracts are recognized as being good-for-government purchasing solutions that agencies should consider leveraging BIC providers.

Some of the BIC features are:
• Small business-friendly through HCaTS-SB vehicle
• Highest Technically Rated with Fair and Reasonable (HTR-FRP) contractors that have been prescreened by human capital specialists
• Appropriate pricing strategies
• Data-driven strategies to change buying and consumption behavior (i.e., demand management)
• Leveraged category and performance management strength

Agile Group USA specializes in strategic management for the federal government, construction, architecture and engineering, oil and gas, healthcare, security, and transportation. The company is a woman-owned, small business niche project and communication management firm.

“We provide the people, skills, and experience necessary for your project, whenever and wherever you need us,” said Maria Canales, Senior Principal and Owner. “We're proud to be a trusted resource for commercial and government organizations around the world.”

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.

