Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,400 in the last 365 days.

Illinois 2022 spring wild turkey preliminary harvest totals 13,701 birds

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 27 - Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,701 wild turkeys during the 2022 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year's preliminary harvest total compares with the 2021 statewide turkey harvest of 13,613.


A total of 81,903 permits were sold this year compared to 83,240 in 2021.


The statewide preliminary total includes the 2022 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,258 birds, which compares with the 2021 youth harvest of 1,304 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.


Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois' 102 counties. The 2022 season dates were April 4-May 5 in the South Zone and April 11-May 12 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 26-27 and April 2-3 statewide.


The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (422), Jo Daviess (416), Pike (368), Randolph (315), and Pope (312).


A table showing county preliminary harvest totals for the 2022 Illinois Spring Turkey Season and 2021 comparable harvest totals follows.


 

County

2022

2021

  
 

ADAMS

300

278

  
 

ALEXANDER

140

155

  
 

BOND

125

130

  
 

BOONE

87

73

  
 

BROWN

196

221

  
 

BUREAU

169

150

  
 

CALHOUN

216

185

  
 

CARROLL

159

131

  
 

CASS

212

211

  
 

CHAMPAIGN

22

20

  
 

CHRISTIAN

43

39

  
 

CLARK

200

213

  
 

CLAY

212

225

  
 

CLINTON

97

85

  
 

COLES

30

46

  
 

CRAWFORD

189

178

  
 

CUMBERLAND

55

64

  
 

DEKALB

15

10

  
 

DEWITT

36

50

  
 

DOUGLAS

10

7

  
 

EDGAR

95

80

  
 

EDWARDS

92

79

  
 

EFFINGHAM

113

129

  
 

FAYETTE

215

269

  
 

FORD

11

16

  
 

FRANKLIN

208

184

  
 

FULTON

247

245

  
 

GALLATIN/HARDIN

221

202

  
 

GREENE

124

140

  
 

GRUNDY

61

53

  
 

HAMILTON

212

241

  
 

HANCOCK

271

254

  
 

HENDERSON

137

133

  
 

HENRY

103

107

  
 

IROQUOIS

84

79

  
 

JACKSON

281

280

  
 

JASPER

130

136

  
 

JEFFERSON

422

428

  
 

JERSEY

173

146

  
 

JODAVIESS

416

354

  
 

JOHNSON

242

223

  
 

KANE

1

 0

  
 

KANKAKEE

44

45

  
 

KENDALL

10

9

  
 

KNOX

202

225

  
 

LAKE

10

6

  
 

LASALLE

95

110

  
 

LAWRENCE

130

143

  
 

LEE

90

85

  
 

LIVINGSTON

30

32

  
 

LOGAN

33

28

  
 

MACON

21

26

  
 

MACOUPIN

261

225

  
 

MADISON

205

192

  
 

MARION

310

338

  
 

MARSHALL/PUTNAM

104

105

  
 

MASON

143

134

  
 

MASSAC

104

98

  
 

MCDONOUGH

118

124

  
 

MCHENRY

101

98

  
 

MCLEAN

60

63

  
 

MENARD

72

75

  
 

MERCER

183

187

  
 

MONROE

135

141

  
 

MONTGOMERY

145

152

  
 

MORGAN

100

127

  
 

MOULTRIE

30

21

  
 

OGLE

191

155

  
 

PEORIA

126

113

  
 

PERRY

219

231

  
 

PIATT

4

11

  
 

PIKE

368

356

  
 

POPE

312

276

  
 

PULASKI

101

113

  
 

RANDOLPH

315

295

  
 

RICHLAND

123

109

  
 

ROCK ISLAND

164

157

  
 

SALINE

117

113

  
 

SANGAMON

91

104

  
 

SCHUYLER

192

185

  
 

SCOTT

82

70

  
 

SHELBY

129

132

  
 

ST CLAIR

129

127

  
 

STARK

12

17

  
 

STEPHENSON

206

155

  
 

TAZEWELL

70

72

  
 

UNION

211

265

  
 

VERMILION

130

131

  
 

WABASH

40

41

  
 

WARREN

46

49

  
 

WASHINGTON

138

135

  
 

WAYNE

262

302

  
 

WHITE

143

182

  
 

WHITESIDE

130

107

  
 

WILL

62

74

  
 

WILLIAMSON

269

288

  
 

WINNEBAGO

151

144

  
 

WOODFORD

60

66

  
 

Total

13701

13613

  
         

You just read:

Illinois 2022 spring wild turkey preliminary harvest totals 13,701 birds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.