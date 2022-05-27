TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 National Memorial Day Parade

On Monday May 30, 2022, the National Memorial Day Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 12th Street, SW

(Event vehicle drop-off location)

West side of 9th Street between Constitution Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (Event vehicle drop-off location for VIPs)

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

15th Street between Independence Avenue, SW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street, NW

18th Street Between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street Between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street Between E Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

6th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Constitution Avenue between 14th Street and 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) – All traffic will be sent east on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge HOV) – All traffic will be sent east on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street between New York Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street between Virginia Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue between 24th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.