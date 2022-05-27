Submit Release
WEBINAR: Introductory Training on Newcomer Multilingual Learners for All Teachers

On June 6th from 3:00 – 4:30pm, join April Perkins, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) & Bilingual Programs Specialist at the Maine Department of Education (DOE), and Sheanna Zimmermann, ESOL Director for South Portland School Department, to learn strategies for ensuring that newcomers and their families feel welcome and supported at school.

The session will focus on establishing a school culture of inclusion, as well as instructional and socioemotional tools to empower all teachers to meet the unique needs of these students and their families. While this training is primarily geared towards teachers who may not have experience with newcomers, all teachers are welcome.

Register here by June 3rd. This session will be recorded and available on the Maine DOE YouTube Channel, and contact hours will also be available. Contact April at april.perkins@maine.gov if you have any questions.

