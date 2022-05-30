Agam Group to Display New Products at ExhibitorLive in Las Vegas, Nevada
Agam Group Inc. invites you to join them at this year’s ExhibitorLive event in Las Vegas.ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkridge, MD: Agam Group Inc, a leading manufacturer of modular display systems, announced that they will be showcasing their new interior-related products at the ExhibitorLive show to be held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from June 24-26.
ExhibitorLive is a three-day event that allows exhibit professionals to connect in an intimate environment with leading experts and peers in the industry. It is an opportunity to gain knowledge on how to grow your business with other industry experts as well as share ideas from your own experiences. ExhibitorLive offers attendees an opportunity to connect with one another through various networking opportunities including pre-show meetings as well as post-show meetings via social media platforms.
Agam has been in business for almost 40 years and their Modular Display System is well known for its quality, durability, and ease of use. They offer display solutions that are easy to set up, and customizable. Agam is excited to showcase their new interior offerings as well as their Max white label turnkey service. Agam will also be exhibiting their Nexus and extrusion lines as well as off the shelf products.
Come and talk to an Agam expert at booth 619 at the ExhibitorLive show to be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The team at Agam is passionate about modular display systems and eager to show you how they can transform your space. Come by the Agam booth at the ExhibitorLive expo to discuss your goals and ideas.
About the Company:
Agam Group Ltd engineers and manufactures prefabricated, modular structures for, trade shows and events, retail environments, and interiors. With over 100 proprietary extrusions, a tool-free frame system and the best equipped plant in the industry, Agam can realize practically any deisgn. Off-the-shelf or custom, our turnaround times are unmateched. With our 115,000 square foot facility, we have plenty of space for manufacturing, staging and storage. For more information, call or email at 800-645-0854 or contact@agam.com.
Brain Kaltsas
Agam
+1 410-796-6400
contact@agam.com