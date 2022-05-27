Don't Run To Bad Tickets: What You Need To Know Before Purchasing Bryan Adams Tickets

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2022

On Friday, May 27, Saskatchewan residents will be able to buy tickets to Bryan Adams' concert taking place at the Brandt Centre in Regina on November 4, and the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on November 5. Purchases made within 48 hours of the tickets going on sale should be made from a primary seller, such as Ticketmaster or the concert venue.

"If you are planning to purchase tickets as soon as they become available, make sure you are buying from a primary seller," Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) Consumer Protection Executive Director Denny Huyghebaert said.

Resellers

Resellers are not allowed to sell tickets within the first 48 hours of going on sale to the public. After 48 hours, resellers can advertise and resell tickets. Resellers tend to inflate prices and can even sell tickets on a primary seller's website. You should consider purchasing tickets from a primary seller to avoid inflated reseller prices.

Additionally, if you buy from a resale site within the first 48 hours, tickets might be fake.

Signs that Tickets May Be Fake:

listed for sale without specific seat numbers; and

listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show.

Protect Yourself - Buy with a Credit Card

If you buy from a resale site and get a fake ticket, it may be easier to get a refund by purchasing tickets with a credit card compared to cash or debit. Read the terms and conditions on the card to understand what protections are available.

Problem with a Recently Purchased Concert Ticket?

If consumers wish to file a formal complaint about ticket sales, they can contact the Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca. For more information about ticket sales, visit http://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/consumers/consumers-of-goods-and-services/ticket-sales.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Lana GuthrieFinancial and Consumer Affairs AuthorityReginaPhone: 306-787-5567Email: lana.guthrie2@gov.sk.ca