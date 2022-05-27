Big Game Draw Deadline Extended

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2022

On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, issues arose with the system that verifies Saskatchewan residency and affected access to the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw and Canadian Resident White-tailed Deer Draw for some applicants.

To ensure the allocation of Saskatchewan hunting opportunities remains fair and transparent, the Ministry of Environment has reopened the Big Game Draw and Canadian Resident White-tailed Deer Draw and extended the deadline to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

The ministry apologizes for this issue and for the frustration clients may have experienced when trying to submit applications.

Hunters who successfully submitted an application are unaffected but are able to edit previously submitted applications during the extended deadline.

The Ministry of Environment is committed to delivering details of the draw in a timely manner and will provide results as soon as they become available.

As always, hunters are encouraged to apply early for the draw. Early submissions provide an opportunity to edit applications prior to the closing date and allow time for any unforeseen technical issues.

For information on your Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) account or assistance with completing an application, please call 1-888-773-8450. Additional information about the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw is available at saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

-30-

For more information, contact: