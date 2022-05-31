Survey Reveals Record Hiring in the Insurance Industry Offset by Multiple Post-Covid Hiring Issues Leaving Jobs Unfilled
59 insurance industry employers share post-Covid hiring challenges. Leading the list is lack of qualified talent, retention and returning workers to the office
The stable insurance industry continues to add jobs, but with low unemployment, many workers not returning, and a lot of hard-to-fill technology jobs, employers are fighting over very limited talent”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey released today by GreatInsuranceJobs.com showcases post-Covid record hiring in the insurance industry but a slew of challenges for insurance employers. These include a lack of quality applicants, current employees not returning to the office, wage escalation, resignations, retirements, and underfunded recruiting budgets. This survey breaks down the issues and showcases solutions employers implemented during Covid that they are keeping long term
“The stable insurance industry continues to add jobs, but with unemployment at 1.7%, many workers not returning to an office, and a lot of hard-to-ill technology-based jobs, talent acquisition departments are fighting over very limited talent,” states Roger Lear, Co-Founder of GreatInsuranceJobs.com. “The pandemic gave insurance workers a chance to spread their wings, and what they found is they like remote work, and they can find a job anywhere no matter where they live. Insurance companies surveyed recognize this, and many plan on creating a formal work-life experience as part of their recruiting package.”
The key findings from the 2022 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook Survey include:
• A total of 12,524 jobs are currently open within the 59 surveyed companies.
• This same group of employers predicts another 18,543 jobs will open in the last three quarters of 2022.
• 95% of insurance companies plan on hiring at least one person in 2022.
• Insurance jobs with the most openings include sales, claims, customer service, account managers, technology, and actuarial.
• 64% of surveyed companies pre-Covid required employees to work onsite physically vs. 54% post-Covid.
• 24% of surveyed companies pre-Covid had 100% of their employees work from home vs. 25% post -Covid.
• 12% of survey companies pre-Covid had some form of a hybrid model vs. 21% post-Covid.
• 34% of survey companies are still trying to determine a long-term work policy.
• Insurance employers have learned a lot about hiring post-Covid and share what strategies they will keep for the long term.
“Salary escalation is real for insurance companies who want to attract and retain employees,” explains Lear. “Many companies will have a hard time competing if they can’t aggressively expand their salary bands and provide at least a hybrid work opportunity.”
We appreciate employers sharing this information and findings and analysis are included in this report. The full 2022 Insurance Industry Employment and Hiring Outlook can be downloaded at no cost.
GreatInsuranceJobs.com is the nation’s pre-eminent insurance employment Network, and the only digital job board in the insurance industry optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 120,500 visitors per month, and every major insurance company posting open positions, there is no better place to find an insurance job. The site was founded in 2001 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba. The GreatInsuranceJobs.com network includes TheCLM.org, InsuranceSalesJobs.com, UltimateInsuranceJobs.com, GreatInsuranceRecruiters.com and GreatJobSpot.com. GIJ hosts the largest database of insurance talent in the country.
