Shelton Wilder was Right at Home at the PSArts Event on the FOX Lot May 21st
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Wilder was at home on the FOX lot decorating birdhouses with the kids from PSArts. She had a beautifully decorated booth with birds, balloons, and glitter galore. She had a Full House when John Stamos and Josh Peck stopped by with their boys to make their own birdhouses. Every year, families across Southern California come together for P.S. ARTS' biggest fundraiser of the year called "Express Yourself". The afternoon was full of activities and music and great food for everyone. This event gives adults and children an opportunity to create together and meet new friends. Shelton Wilder's birdhouses were a big hit with the kids and adults. Each kid got a house to decorated and bird seed to take home with their newly designed birdhouses. These kids get to experience the joy and creativity that nearly 25,000 students discover every day in PSArts classrooms with the art booths and activities for kids and parents. This family-friendly event ensures that P.S. ARTS will continue to thrive in a community that encourages creativity and the opportunity for all children, regardless of background, to express themselves, this amazing event is hosted by Tess Sanchez & Max Greenfield.
— Shelton Wilder
Shelton Wilder is honored to be a part of PSArts which is dedicated to advancing equity and opportunity for children and youth by providing arts education in systemically under-resourced public schools and communities. Shelton believes strongly in giving back to her community that she loves so dearly, the Los Angeles community that has given so much to her.
Shelton Wilder hails from Charlotte, North Carolina but loves Los Angeles as only a native can. In her over fifteen years on the Westside, Shelton has developed a nuanced understanding of LA's complex and often bewildering patchwork of neighborhoods, schools, and cultures.
In just over six years as a realtor--but many more as a serial entrepreneur in marketing, fashion, and entertainment---Shelton has achieved a staggering $300 million in total sales, putting her in the top 1.5% of realtors nationwide. Shelton was also nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, named Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine, and included in Forbes “Top 10 Business Professionals to look out for in 2022".
While she specializes in luxury residential and commercial properties in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Mar Vista, Venice and Beverly Hills, Shelton will travel anywhere her clients have interests. Buying a home is often the most important purchase--and investment--of a person's life. It's also one of the most intense experiences of a person’s life, particularly in the ever more competitive Los Angeles market. Shelton is committed to making the process as stress-free as possible. Her compassion, patience, exuberance, and gentleness distinguish her from many with comparably acute business sense and vigorous skills of negotiation.
Whether working with a first-time buyer on a starter home or experienced investor buying a third residence, Shelton is equally dedicated to helping her clients achieve their dreams. This unparalleled devotion, born of a genuine desire to be of service to others, explains why 99% of Shelton's business comes via referral or past clients. The testimonials say it all: when you hire Shelton once, you become part of her extended family--and a client for life. Her relationship-centric approach also explains Shelton's success in securing "off-market" listings. With inventory at an all-time low, hidden listings routinely come to her from former clients and associates who trust her and recognize both her integrity and professionalism.
Clients also benefit from Shelton's superb aesthetic sense and extensive background in fashion (she started several fashion-oriented businesses, one of which appeared on Shark Tank). While she enlists the expertise of the industry's top stagers, Shelton brings her imagination, along with her passion for decor and design, to each listing. This loving and enthusiastic attention to the smallest details makes every client feel like she's in their corner --because she is.
Shelton is the proud mother of two beautiful boys (Beau and Lane) and the wife of a longtime Los Angeles attorney and avid tennis junkie and Rams fan, Clark. In addition to volunteering at her son’s elementary school, Shelton also donates her time and resources at P.S. Arts, The Alexandria House, LA Food Bank and Upward Bound House. In her free time, she enjoys dining out with her wonderful friends and colleagues and indulging in staycations in her favorite location in entire world, Los Angeles.
