Bridgework prompts lane closures on Mt. Juliet Rd. interstate overpass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting lane closures on Mt. Juliet Road/SR-171 and I-40 ramps in Mt. Juliet during the first two weekends of June.

The Mt. Juliet Rd. overpass sees a high volume of traffic regularly and the work will likely have a significant impact on drivers trying to reach the Providence Marketplace. The work will be completed in two phases: the north side of I-40 and the south side of I-40.

Phase one will begin Friday night, June 3, at 8 p.m. with lane closures on the I-40 westbound on and off-ramps which will last until 5 a.m. Monday morning, June 6. Phase two will have the same closure and begin Fri., June 10, and last until Mon., June 13. Detours will be in place.

Motorists traveling north on Mt. Juliet Road will not be able to turn left onto I-40 West toward Nashville. Instead, they will be detoured on I-40 East to Golden Bear Parkway (Exit 229B) where they will loop back around to I-40 West.

Motorists getting off I-40 West will have only the option to go north on Mt. Juliet Rd. Drivers wanting to turn left onto Mount Juliet Road toward Providence will be detoured to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 221), where they will get off and loop back around to exit 226A.

Two southbound lanes of Mount Juliet Rd will remain open during daytime hours and one northbound lane of Mt. Juliet Road will remain open.

The construction consists of replacing the existing bridge approach slabs on the North and South sides of I-40 to bring them up to the TDOT standards and ensure a smooth transition to and from the bridge. The work is being accelerated to reduce the impact on traffic conditions.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.