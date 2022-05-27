Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys Among the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys William H. Hoch and Vickie L. Driver

Vickie L. Driver and William H. Hoch recognized for bankruptcy practice

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawdragon, a national legal media company, has named Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys Vickie L. Driver and William H. Hoch to its list of leading U.S. bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers for 2022*.

Driver was honored for her work in bankruptcy & corporate reorganization and Hoch for bankruptcy & creditors’ rights including litigation.

Hoch is a director in the firm’s Oklahoma City office and chairs the Bankruptcy & Creditor’s Rights Practice Group. He concentrates his practice in the areas of creditor’s rights, bankruptcy, receiverships, oil and gas litigation, will and trusts litigation, and foreclosure, as well as general commercial litigation. Hoch is a member of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Standing Committee on Lawyer Referral and the Section of Litigation Bankruptcy & Insolvency Litigation Committee. He is a former delegate in the ABA’s House of Delegates.

A graduate of The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law, Hoch earned his undergraduate degree from The Catholic University of America. He is co-founder and chair emeritus of Crowe & Dunlevy’s Diversity Committee and has served on the firm’s Executive Committee.

Driver is a director in the firm’s Dallas office where her practice concentrates on bankruptcy and insolvency matters, distressed asset transactions, Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings and Native American economic development. She is a board member of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, co-founder and inaugural president of the DFW Association of Young Bankruptcy Lawyers and former chair of the Dallas Bar Association’s Bankruptcy Section.

Driver received her Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School and her undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

“We are proud of Vickie and Will for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said Roger Stong, Crowe & Dunlevy president. “These accomplished attorneys work with businesses during some of their most difficult times and they provide needed counsel that is based on years of experience and a deep knowledge of the law.”

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Lawdragon.