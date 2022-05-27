I-35 Capital Express South Project is Approved for Construction

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project will also construct intersection bypass lanes and improve pedestrian and bicycle paths. Fluor Corporation was awarded the construction contract.

The Commission also approved a $3.5 million contract to extend the pedestrian barrier along I-35. The barrier is designed to deter pedestrians from trying to cross the interstate and instead use crosswalks for pedestrian access. Once complete, the pedestrian barrier will extend along 25 miles of I-35 from SH 45 Southeast to Greenlawn Boulevard in Round Rock.

In other recent action by the Commission: