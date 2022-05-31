Color Us United Announces 1st National Webfest for Employees Against Woke Workplaces

They will be joined by Vivek Ramaswami, the previous CEO of a multibillion dollar biotech company and author of "Woke, Inc."

UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Color Us United, a nonprofit organization advocating for racial colorblindness, last week announced their "1st National Webfest for Employees Against Woke Workplaces." Scheduled for June 9, the digital event seeks to educate and organize corporate employees concerned by the growing politicization of the workplace. The organization's signup page claims attendees will learn "how their voices can be heard" by corporate executives ostensibly acting contrary to their wishes.

The event will feature a speech from Vivek Ramaswami, an author and speaker who previously was the CEO of Roivant Enterprises, a multibillion dollar biotech company. He published the New York Times bestseller Woke Inc. and travels nationally to speak on the dangers of wokeness in corporations and employees.

Color Us United president Kenny Xu provided the following quote: "Many employees are aware that their company is discriminating against non-preferred races and cancelling and even firing employees who speak out. Yet, perhaps they think this is just a company-wide issue that can be resolved internally. They are unaware that there is a national woke agenda behind this and it is bent on internalizing wokeness across companies in America nationwide. We made this 1st National Zoomfest to inform employees about the extent of the woke damage in companies nationwide - and possibly, how to approach your company about it. This is also your opportunity to interact directly with some of the key players in fighting wokeness across businesses in the nation by asking questions."