Color Us United Announces "UnAmerican Express" Campaign

CUU cites AMEX's recent changes to corporate diversity policies as cause for concern

USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Color Us United today announced a new campaign targeting American Express via social media, radio, television, and whistleblower exposés. The organization is committing nearly $500,000 to rebrand the company as "UnAmerican Express" by exposing recently altered diversity policies at the financial institution that the organization argues are dangerous to workplace freedoms.

Since 2020, American Express has altered several aspects of their corporate diversity policies to include using race preferences in hiring and promotion decisions, encouraging non-white employees to join race-based advocacy groups, and allegedly firing white employees for demographic reasons.

Color Us United President Kenny Xu comments:

“How can a company like American Express claim the ‘American’ part of its name if it consistently drives policies that are incredibly UnAmerican — like promoting the idea that ‘capitalism is racist’ and offering bonuses for people to hire by race? Our choice to brand the company UnAmerican Express is designed to be a wake-up call to the company: most Americans oppose politics and divisive worldviews in the workplace. Promoting such divisions is UnAmerican.”

The organization intends to run a national media campaign exposing these developments and encouraging shareholders to hold AMEX accountable. The newly-launched campaign also includes a general petition to condemn AMEX's policies, which has gained over 5000 signatures.

Interested Americans who want to push back against UnAmerican Express can visit unamericanexpress.com to learn more.