Red Roll Off Containers Releases Dumpster Sizing Guide

An industry leader in general junk removal and large-or small-scale construction projects in Stockbridge, GA, has released a guide to assist its customers.

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Red Roll Off Containers announced today the release of its Dumpster Sizing Guide.

William Moody, spokesperson for Red Roll Off Containers explained that the Dumpster Sizing Guide is for its 15 Year Dumpster, 20 Yard Dumpster, 30 Yard Dumpster, and 40 Yard Dumpster.

Red Roll Off Containers is a locally owned business located in Stockbridge, GA, in the South Metro Atlanta area. The company’s goal is always to put people first, both its customers and its employees.

A 15-yard dumpster, according to the Dumpster Sizing Guide, is a great for small projects like a small garage clean out or a bathroom remodel. This dumpster is also long enough to fit wood from patio renovations as well as furniture and mattresses. The capacity is 4.5 pickup truck loads.

The 20-yard dumpster is a standard option for homeowners and contractors who need to dispose of waste. The size, Moody noted, makes it suitable for medium-sized projects, whether you’re removing 2,500 square feet of singles from the roof, removing old furniture, or redoing the flooring from your entire home. Its price point, relatively compact footprint, and ample capacity make it one of the more popular dumpster sizes. The capacity is six pickup truck loads.

The 30-yard dumpsters, the Dumpster Sizing Guide reveals, are the most common size rented, offering a large capacity for any size project. This size dumpster is ideal for large-sized construction projects like full house renovations, commercial projects, window and siding replacements, and tree trimming debris from big landscaping projects. The capacity is nine pickup truck loads.

The company’s 40-yard dumpster’s capacity is 12,000 pounds. This size dumpster is ideal for large projects.

Red Roll Off Containers serves the cities of Stockbridge, McDonough, Locust Grove, Hampton, Ellenwood, Rex, Conley, Morrow, Forest Park, Lake City, Conyers, Jonesboro, Covington, Jenkinsburg, Riverdale, Lovejoy, Lithonia, Stonecrest, and South Decatur.

The counties it serves include Henry, Clayton, Rockdale, and Newton counties.

For more information, please visit https://redrolloffs.com/about-us

###

About Red Roll Off

As a Christian owned company, we strive to honor and give thanks to God for all He provides and treat all people with kindness and respect. One of our core values is to do all things with excellence, so our goal is to always meet our customers’ needs and go above and beyond with customer service.

Contact Details:

3377 North Henry Blvd

Stockbridge, GA 30281

United States