Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston Announces the 2022 Interim Board Chair and Officers

The Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston is pleased to announce the appointment of May Wang as our Interim Board Chair for the remainder 2022.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston is pleased to announce the appointment of May Wang as our Interim Board Chair for the remainder 2022. Wang, who joined the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston board in 2018, served as Secretary for the past 4 years, succeeds Kenneth Li, who will continue to serve on the board as past Chairperson.“I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Interim Board Chair of the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston,” said Wang. “Asian Chamber of Commerce is uniquely positioned to be the premier resource and unifying voice for our community. I look forward to leveraging our strategic network of companies, community partners, and government agencies who - along with our team – are united in our desire to foster economic and business development.”“I also look forward to working closely with Asian Chamber of Commerce Officers and Committee Chairs, as well as our past Chairperson and dedicated Board of Directors. Our goal will be to forward our vision in advocating and empowering businesses to achieve economic success, both locally and globally.”We are equally pleased to announce the following Officers and Committee Chairs:Ning Kang – TreasurerRainier Villatuya - SecretaryFan Chen - Committee Chair, GovernanceDalia Sherif - Committee Chair, MembershipSamantha Chapa - Committee Chair, ProgrammingIn the spirit of celebrating over 32 years of serving Houston, the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston will continue identifying opportunities for growth, fostering connections, and hosting programs and events, to elevate and empower our members and community.XXX