WISON USA LLC RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- WISON USA LLC RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
On Friday, September 10, 2021, Wison USA LLC received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Wison USA LLC was founded in May of 2013 in Houston, Texas. The company offers engineering services to the downstream, midstream and offshore industries, and specializes in technology solutions and engineering construction services in refining, petrochemical, syngas chemical, advanced materials, and LNG & renewable energy. With multiple commercialized proprietary intellectual property rights, Wison USA LLC is able to provide solutions to clients covering the entire project life cycle.
We congratulate and applaud Wison USA LLC for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
About Wison USA LLC
http://www.wison.com/en
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
