ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HONORS 10 FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED BUSINESSES AT THE 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
MEDIA ADVISORY
(Houston, TX) On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Asian Chamber of Commerce presented the Rising 10 Awards to 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. The awards ceremony was held during the Asian Chamber’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo in Houston Marriott Westchase. Government leaders and members of the business community in Houston were present at the luncheon to celebrate the commendable achievements of the winners.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the success of Asian owned businesses that have exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years. These businesses have been in operations for at least 3 years, are headquartered in U.S., and are at least 50% owned by Asians.
“The Rising 10 Awards gives us the opportunity to honor and recognize some of the amazing businesses that we have here in Houston. These businesses have overcome many challenges, remained resilient and grown dynamically even during the pandemic-driven economic downturn,” said Bin Yu, Asian Chamber of Commerce Board Chair.
Recipients of this year’s Rising 10 Awards were selected from a robust list of nominees from a diverse field across Greater Houston. This year’s list of award recipients include:
• A1 Mortgage Group LLC
• Breaktime Corner Market LLC
• Builders Direct Depot
• burger-chan II LLC
• C & Y Global Inc.
• Gap Engineering
• Golden Town International LLC
• Grand View Construction LLC
• Phat Eatery
• Wison USA LLC
We congratulate the 2021 RISING 10 Award Recipients and wish them success in achieving greater heights.
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
