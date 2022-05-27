Submit Release
FCJEI graduates 29 from the Senior Leadership Program

For Immediate Release
May 27, 2022

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 24th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 29 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.

The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Participants met for seven weeks over a 10-month period. They studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.  The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.

Graduates of Class 24
 
Major Lisa Barnett
Florida Highway Patrol
 
Lieutenant David Bright
Polk County Sheriff's Office
 
Captain Rachel Bryant
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
 
Director Rico Cooper
Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
 
Chief of Investigations Thomas Cotchaleovitch
Clay County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant George Creamer, Jr.
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Captain Danielle Davis
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Lieutenant Casey Eades
Ocala Police Department
 
Assistant Warden Bryant Goodwin
Florida Department of Corrections
 
Lieutenant Matthew Harrison
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Rocky Howard
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Gabiel Lopez
St. Petersburg Police Department
 
Regional Director Thomas Magorrian
Florida Department of Corrections
 
Lieutenant Jeff Mahoney
Tallahassee Police Department
 
Lieutenant Chauncey Mason
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
 
Division Supervisor Janine Nixon
Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit
 
Commander Marcos Ramirez
Altamonte Springs Police Department
 
Captain Mayra Rivera
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Ryan Robbins
Marion County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Allen Salter
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Niquinia Sherwood
Osceola County Corrections Department
 
Lieutenant Neslihan Suhi-Moore
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
 
Captain Andy Valdes
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Lieutenant William Valdivia
Orange County Corrections Department
  
Lieutenant Jason Velazco
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement
 
Assistant Chief John Verwey, II
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
 
Lieutenant Mirtha Viton
Miami-Dade Police Department
 
Lieutenant Anthony Vizzini
Ocala Police Department
 
Lieutenant Gregory Washington, Jr.
Florida State University Police Department

FCJEI graduates 29 from the Senior Leadership Program

