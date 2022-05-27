FCJEI graduates 29 from the Senior Leadership Program

May 27, 2022

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 24th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 29 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.

The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Participants met for seven weeks over a 10-month period. They studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



Graduates of Class 24



Major Lisa Barnett

Florida Highway Patrol



Lieutenant David Bright

Polk County Sheriff's Office



Captain Rachel Bryant

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Director Rico Cooper

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice



Chief of Investigations Thomas Cotchaleovitch

Clay County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant George Creamer, Jr.

Tallahassee Police Department



Captain Danielle Davis

Tallahassee Police Department



Lieutenant Casey Eades

Ocala Police Department



Assistant Warden Bryant Goodwin

Florida Department of Corrections



Lieutenant Matthew Harrison

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Rocky Howard

Hernando County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Gabiel Lopez

St. Petersburg Police Department



Regional Director Thomas Magorrian

Florida Department of Corrections



Lieutenant Jeff Mahoney

Tallahassee Police Department



Lieutenant Chauncey Mason

Nassau County Sheriff's Office



Division Supervisor Janine Nixon

Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit



Commander Marcos Ramirez

Altamonte Springs Police Department



Captain Mayra Rivera

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Ryan Robbins

Marion County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Allen Salter

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Niquinia Sherwood

Osceola County Corrections Department



Lieutenant Neslihan Suhi-Moore

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office



Captain Andy Valdes

Miami-Dade Police Department



Lieutenant William Valdivia

Orange County Corrections Department



Lieutenant Jason Velazco

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement



Assistant Chief John Verwey, II

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office



Lieutenant Mirtha Viton

Miami-Dade Police Department



Lieutenant Anthony Vizzini

Ocala Police Department



Lieutenant Gregory Washington, Jr.

Florida State University Police Department