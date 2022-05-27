FCJEI graduates 29 from the Senior Leadership Program
May 27, 2022
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of the 24th class of the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today. The 29 graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.
The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Participants met for seven weeks over a 10-month period. They studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is house within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the State University System.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
Graduates of Class 24
Major Lisa Barnett
Florida Highway Patrol
Lieutenant David Bright
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Captain Rachel Bryant
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Director Rico Cooper
Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
Chief of Investigations Thomas Cotchaleovitch
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant George Creamer, Jr.
Tallahassee Police Department
Captain Danielle Davis
Tallahassee Police Department
Lieutenant Casey Eades
Ocala Police Department
Assistant Warden Bryant Goodwin
Florida Department of Corrections
Lieutenant Matthew Harrison
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Rocky Howard
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Gabiel Lopez
St. Petersburg Police Department
Regional Director Thomas Magorrian
Florida Department of Corrections
Lieutenant Jeff Mahoney
Tallahassee Police Department
Lieutenant Chauncey Mason
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Division Supervisor Janine Nixon
Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit
Commander Marcos Ramirez
Altamonte Springs Police Department
Captain Mayra Rivera
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Ryan Robbins
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Allen Salter
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Niquinia Sherwood
Osceola County Corrections Department
Lieutenant Neslihan Suhi-Moore
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Captain Andy Valdes
Miami-Dade Police Department
Lieutenant William Valdivia
Orange County Corrections Department
Lieutenant Jason Velazco
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement
Assistant Chief John Verwey, II
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Mirtha Viton
Miami-Dade Police Department
Lieutenant Anthony Vizzini
Ocala Police Department
Lieutenant Gregory Washington, Jr.
Florida State University Police Department