Intely Acquires SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance Certification
This compliance in accordance with AICPA standards further demonstrates its commitment to the healthcare industry's highest security & data protection standards
feel confident knowing that when you use any of our services or apps, they will be secure at all times — and now, thanks to this certification, that confidence is supported by more than just words!”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intely Inc. is proud to announce that it has attained SOC 2 Type I and HIPAA compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards, further demonstrating its commitment to the highest security and data protection standards in the healthcare industry.
— Daniel Pluard, CEO intely
“Client and user trust is a must for intely. They should feel confident that their data is secure and safe. The Intely team has worked very hard to achieve full SOC 2 & HIPAA compliance, a critical building block to our growing security & compliance strategy. We are thrilled to achieve this milestone,” Daniel Pluard, President and CEO of intely, said about the compliance certification.
Industry Standard Accreditation
The goal of SOC 2 and HIPAA Audit is to perform the “due diligence” on behalf of the company’s investors or potential investors. It tells whether or not an organization’s information security controls meet the established criteria.
After the considerable effort of the whole team and with the help of Secureframe, intely has met the standards for an Auditor’s Report, demonstrating that its policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the criteria associated with SOC 2 and HIPAA.
Despite the tedious and time-consuming process of SOC 2 and HIPAA attestation, Prescient Assurance offered a fast, efficient, and professional audit service for intely.
Prescient Assurance is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, and SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada. It provides risk management and assurance services which include but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to info@prescientassurance.com.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I and HIPAA audit report demonstrates to intely’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. It serves as third-party industry validation that intely provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data.
About Intely
Intely allows healthcare providers and organizations to connect with other digital health products and patients in just a few clicks. Intely breaks down technology barriers and reduces the friction to entering the healthcare market for Digital Health products, providers, patients, and developers. Access to Intely’s simple, secure platform helps scale, integrate, and automate workflows for improved interoperability. Find out how Intely can help you at www.intely.io. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
