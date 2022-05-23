intely Attends UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 in New York, NY
intely Leadership will be in New York, NY to be in Attendance at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 3 Day Conference
Daniel Pluard, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Badar Shaikh, Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, will attend the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022. The 3-day event will be from May 23rd to 25th in New York, NY. The intely leadership looks forward to building new relationships and expanding on existing ones. They are ready to share what is being boasted as "The ultimate no-code data integrator and custom form building & automation platform." Users can quickly create enterprise workflows with simple drag-and-drop functions and pre-built tools. Intely offers tailored form creation, data integration, and workflow automation. Users can now easily integrate their stack, consolidate their data, and automate their workflows to get more done in less time. To book an appointment, send an email to connect@intely.io.
— Daniel Pluard, CEO intely
"We are excited to be invited to the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. This event brings leaders from multiple sub-segments of healthcare together and serves as a great place to learn, network, and work towards our common goal of improving patient care," Daniel Pluard, intely’s CEO, said about the much-anticipated global conference.
About UBS
UBS is a 7-time awardee of the World’s Best Bank for Wealth Management in the Euromoney Global Awards for Excellence. They provide securities, investment banking, strategic investment advice, asset management, and other financial services worldwide. Their goal is to reimagine the power of investing and connect people to build a better world.
About Intely
Intely allows healthcare providers and organizations to connect with other digital health products and patients in just a few clicks. Intely breaks down technology barriers and reduces the friction to entering the healthcare market for Digital Health products, providers, patients, and developers. Access to Intely’s simple, secure platform helps scale, integrate, and automate workflows for improved interoperability. Find out how Intely can help you at www.intely.io. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
