Intely Launches Platform to Reduce Friction & Break Down Barriers to Interoperability
The Intely Platform brings together two important solutions, intelyConnect – a data integrator, and intelyForms – a no-code form builder to automate workflows.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- intely is ecstatic to announce the launch of our digital platform, which combines tools to solve workflow automation and data integration. The much-anticipated event comes after countless months of hard work and rigorous planning.
The platform reduces friction and breaks down barriers to interoperability. Instead of creating time-consuming and costly software in-house, users can now quickly deploy pre-built solutions.
The intely platform combines integration, workflow automation, and customer engagement into a consolidated solution to improve business function and interoperability. You can now quickly create customized workflows, eliminate complexity, and reduce implementation time. This solutions platform will fill business gaps and empower our users to scale growth.
"Healthcare and digital health technology are plagued by app-centric architectures restricting data flow. The resources needed to solve issues preventing interoperability are scarce. This can be extremely frustrating. Our mission is to break down the technology barriers and enable healthcare users by providing access to resources that easily connect, collect, and transform data. At the end of the day, isn't the goal of technology to make life a little less complicated?", Dan, intely's CEO, shared about the launching of the platform.
The intely platform will be available on March 7, 2022; a full beta release is slated for April 1, 2022. It can be accessed at app.intely.io.
As we continue to enhance the intely platform, we are always looking for partners who need to solve complex integration and interoperability workflows. Learn more about becoming an Intely Partner here. If you meet the criteria, you may be approved to get the integration at minimal or no costs.
About Intely
Intely allows healthcare providers and organizations the ability to connect with other digital health products and patients in just a few clicks. Intely breaks down technology barriers and reduces the friction to enter the healthcare market for Digital Health products, providers, patients, and developers. Access to Intely's simple, secure platform helps scale, integrate, and automate workflows for improved interoperability. Find out how Intely can help you at www.intely.io. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
