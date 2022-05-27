Miami Media School Students Continue To Bring Home the Telly Awards
The award-winning Miami Media School and its amazingly creative students continue to achieve National Telly Awards success.
“And it happened! I did not imagine at 41 years old, in another country, that a college project would give me one of the greatest joys of my life! ”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Miami Media School continues to shine as a school of excellence as student entries into the National Telly Awards competition bring home 2 Silver Telly Awards for current student Alfredo Mora and 1 Bronze for Sugeily Patxot, who graduated from the Radio & TV Broadcasting Program and most recently the Audio Production Program, as well.
— Alfredo Mora, Miami Media School Student
One of the seven campuses of the Beonair Network of Media Schools, Miami Media School provides hands-on training and real-time internship opportunities that best prepare our students to compete against their peers from across the country and around the globe for these coveted Telly awards. This year marked our 6th year of competition, each year with award winners in the short video and commercial production category.
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, and entries are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies which include Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Network, Hearst Media Services, Nickolodeon Network, and ESPN Films, among others.
The Telly Awards are an excellent motivator for students seeking excellence in film and video production. Campus Director Janet Garcia said, “The Telly Awards celebrate the best of the best and showcase the many skills acquired in our media programs.“
With more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, winning a Telly Award is quite an honor. Alfredo Mora, a winner of 2 Silver Telly Awards, was overjoyed by the news. Alfred reflected, “And it happened! I did not imagine at 41 years old, in another country, and after almost 15 years of having recorded the Colors of the Rainbow, that a college project would give me one of the greatest joys of my life! Dreaming of the content, producing, recording, editing, animating, and post-producing that video, with just one month of classes at Miami Media School. I was asked to submit my entry on behalf of my school. The education provided by Miami Media School made it possible to create a video as I dreamed it!”
Please join us in congratulating Alfredo Mora on his two Silver Telly Awards and Sugeily Patxot on his Bronze. This type of competition on a national platform provides an excellent foundation for student and graduate success.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
