Health and Luxury at Forefront of Independent- and Assisted-Living New Jersey Senior Community Near Staten Island, N.Y

The Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y.
Villas of Holmdel and Villas of Manalapan residents benefit from ReviteWellness™ proprietary health and wellness programSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two locations close to Staten Island, N.Y., provides an outstanding health-and-wellness program for its residents: ReviteWellness™.
The innovative and personalized proprietary ReviteWellness™ program is designed to prevent, neutralize or reverse chronic diseases and conditions.
The philosophy and guiding principles of the program is to improve the health and wellness of each member. Merging a holistic and biochemistry approach with high-tech diagnostics and monitoring, the program’s focus is aimed at correcting root causes, or mitigating the severity of conditions.
The Villas of Holmdel and the Villas of Manalapan seek to improve the health and wellness of each ReviteWellness™ member through a prevention program covering four chronic diseases: Heart disease and stroke, diabetes, cognitive decline, and osteoporosis. The personal health plan has four components: Food and nutrition, mental activity, physical activity, and medicine.
The Villa’s ReviteWellness™ team includes physicians, licensed nurses, exercise physiologist, pharmacist, clinical nutritionist and health analyst, and coaches.
Upon admission to the Villas community, a comprehensive health assessment is done, replete with health history and advanced diagnostic testing – along with nutritional, cognitive and clinical evaluations. The assessment provides the foundation for a resident’s Personal Health Plan.
Some of key factors of the health and wellness program available at the Villas, include:
Dynamic 21st Century approach where holistic and biochemistry merge with high-tech diagnostics and monitoring
A focus upon factors that influence chronic disease, with an aim of correcting the root causes or mitigating the severity of the condition.
Interventions that are natural, safe and effective
Education and engagement of the Member in the development of a Personalized Health Plan (PHP)
About the Villas
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com
