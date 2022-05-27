Pioneer Eclipse Hires Mark Plemons As Global Product Manager
SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Eclipse, a worldwide leader in floor care technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Plemons as Global Product Manager. Mark will manage all aspects of machine and chemical product lines worldwide.
Mark Plemons, Global Product Manager Amano Pioneer Eclipse
Mark’s relative experience includes five years as National Segment Manager with TTI Floor Care North America, nine years as Segment Manager with Rubbermaid Commercial Products and ten years as Vice President of Technical and Safety with Midlab. His primary market focus in these roles was Building Service Contractors (BSCs), earning him a vast understanding of end user applications.
Mark earned a BS in Chemistry from Tennessee Wesleyan University and is ISSA CIMS-GB Industry Certified. He will be working out of the Pioneer Eclipse headquarters in North Carolina.
About Pioneer Eclipse
Throughout the cleaning industry, Pioneer Eclipse is recognized as a leader and innovator in floor care systems, with an emphasis on propane powered equipment and floor care chemical products. Pioneer Eclipse brands also include American Sanders and Amano Environmental. All brands are managed out of the Sparta, North Carolina manufacturing and operations facility, which services customers globally with sales in over 40 countries. Pioneer Eclipse is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amano Corporation, a manufacturing conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.pioneereclipse.com or call 336-372-8080.
Rusty Cunning
Amano Pioneer Eclipse
+1 704-900-1363
email us here