Pioneer Eclipse Promotes Patrick Goddard To Director of US Sales
SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Eclipse, a worldwide leader in floor care technology, announced the promotion of Patrick Goddard as Director of US Sales. Patrick has been with Pioneer Eclipse since 2018 when hired as Global Product Manager.
Patrick Goddard, Director of US Sales Amano Pioneer Eclipse
As Global Product Manager Patrick demonstrated a proclivity for understanding the needs of Distributors and Building Service Contractors (BSCs). This, along with strong communication and personal skills made him an ideal fit as the US Director of Sales.
Patrick’s prior experience includes over seven years of high-level Product Management with Ingersoll Rand and Electrolux companies. Patrick is based in North Carolina near the company headquarters.
About Pioneer Eclipse
Throughout the cleaning industry, Pioneer Eclipse is recognized as a leader and innovator in floor care systems, with an emphasis on propane powered equipment and floor care chemical products. Pioneer Eclipse brands also include American Sanders and Amano Environmental. All brands are managed out of the Sparta, North Carolina manufacturing and operations facility, which services customers globally with sales in over 40 countries. Pioneer Eclipse is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amano Corporation, a manufacturing conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.pioneereclipse.com or call 336-372-8080.
Rusty Cunning
Amano Pioneer Eclipse
+1 704-900-1363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn