Detours Coming Soon on Bridge Replacement in Millheim

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon enforce detours (vehicle and pedestrian) as work to replace a bridge on Penn Street (Route 2011) continues in the borough of Millheim.

Crews have completed necessary repairs on Route 45 and Route 2016 (Tattletown Road), and both will be part of a vehicle detour starting on June 6. At that time, the existing Mill Race bridge on Route 2011 (Penn Street) in Millheim will be closed and detours will be enforced.



The vehicle detour will use Route 2011 (Penn Street), Route 45, and Route 2016 (Tattletown Road). The pedestrian detour will use Route 2011 (Penn Street), Route 45, Maple Street, Race Street, Elk Street, and Cub Alley.

Overall work includes removal of the existing arch culvert, placement of a new cast-in-place box culvert, waterline relocation, reconstruction of the Mill Race wall, approach work, paving, curbing, sidewalks, ADA detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, PA is the contractor for this $1 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work to be complete by late September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #





