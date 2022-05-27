Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Trends, Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2029
Rising understanding of fruit and vegetable benefits is a major factor fruit - vegetable processing market. Rising demand for convenience foodsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research recently released a research report on the Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis and elaborates the industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and Financial forecast. Moreover, it categorizes the Functional Food Ingredients market by key players, product type, applications regions, etc. Functional foods and beverages are those that give the consumer with additional health benefits in addition to basic nutrition. A bioactive molecule that can be used to make functional food items is known as a functional ingredient.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market growing at a CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The functional food ingredients market is expected to grow due to consumer preferences for nutritional and convenience foods, as well as an increase in demand for fortified food and beverage products.
In emerging markets, the population of health-conscious people is quickly growing, which is fuelling demand for food fortification. The apparent differences in population health among countries are largely due to variances in dietary consumption across areas.Various factors such as rising chronic diseases and micronutrient deficiencies, the growth of the middle class in emerging economies, new government fortification programmes, the world's ageing population, and rising interest in health and wellness owing to COVID-19, are expected to drive fortified food sales, further driving demand for functional food ingredients.
However, the market is being hampered by government regulations. Consumers are looking for ways to enhance their fitness outside of the traditional gym. One of the obstacles is lack of awareness in the underdeveloped economies.
Market Scope and Functional Food Ingredients
Some of the major players operating in the functional food ingredients market report are
BASF SE,
ADM,
DuPont,
Arla Foods amba,
Kerry.,
AJINOMOTO CO., INC.,
DSM, Ingredion.,
Tate & Lyle,
BENEO,
Kemin Industries,
Roquette Frères.,
Soylent,
A&B Ingredients.,
Golden Grain Group Limited.,
Zimitech, Inc.,
Stratum Nutrition,
Ashland Inc.,
Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.,
Associated British Foods plc, Amway,
Nestle and DMH Ingredients
Functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, source, health benefits and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target market
Based on type, functional food ingredients market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, proteins and amino acids, phytochemical and plant extracts, omega-3 fatty acids, carotenoids, fibres and specialty carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals.
Based on source, functional food ingredients market is segmented into natural and synthetic source.
Based on health benefits, functional food ingredients market is segmented into gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutritive health, and weight management.
Based on application, functional food ingredients market is segmented into food and beverages.
Important market factors
**Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.
**Analysis Tool: The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter's five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.
**Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.
**Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Functional Food Ingredients report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable
**Competition: Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio
The countries covered in the functional food ingredients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
North America and Europe dominate the functional food ingredients market and will continue to flourish the trend of dominance during the forecast period because of the growing demand for healthy convenience food among consumers due to the busy lives. Rise in demand for functional food ingredients is also due to the problem of heart illnesses and obesity.
