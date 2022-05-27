Vantage Circle Successfully Hosted the Second Vantage Point Webcast with Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

Vantage Point: A View from the Top with Chester and Adrian

Vantage Circle hosted the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top hosted by Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 25th May 2022.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution hosted the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 25th May 2022.

Adrian and Chester with the guests shared some amazing facts, opinions, experiences and insights on the topic “How focusing on Engagement, Empathy and Wellness are helping companies beat the Great Resignation” and also highlighted the best ways to retain the employees during the difficult times of great resignation and how engagement, empathy, and wellness play a vital role in combating great resignation.

The guest speakers for the second episode saw the participation of Peter Bregman - CEO of Bregman Partners, Darcy Verhun - President of FYidoctors and Maryjo Charbonnier - CHRO of Kyndryl.

Some of the takeaways from the webcast:

- Why employees are exiting organizations?

- The important steps CHROs and HR managers are taking to address the early warning and turn great resignation into great retention

- Roles Engagement, Empathy and Wellness play and how it works to combat attrition

The speakers, Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“Aiming to bring the top corporate leaders from the HR space, the webcast series has brought in Adrian and Chester to address the growing trends and concerns on HR and leadership topics. We are delighted to see the response of the attendees in the two episodes and wish to see this growing in the upcoming ones as well.” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are thrilled to see over 300 registrations on our second episode of the webcast and we cannot wait to host more people on our third episode, where we will be talking about ‘Empathy Boosts Productivity: How do we build an Empathetic Culture?’,” says Chester Elton, Partner and Founder of The Culture Works.

For more information, please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.