Visit to the "Yol" Border Detachment in the district of ​​Shamsiddin Shohin

TAJIKISTAN, May 26 - On May 26, in the Shamsiddin Shohin district of the Khatlon region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Army General Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Yol" Border Detachment.

In the "Yol" Border Detachment modern conditions of service and living have been created for the soldiers and officers of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, who with high responsibility, courage and devotion serve to protect the state border.

It was reported that in 1957, in the Shamsiddin Shohin district, the "Yol" Border Checkpoint was established to protect the state border by increasing the number of personnel, technical and construction facilities, its activities to combat border violations, prevent the activities of terrorist groups and illegal trafficking drugs.

In 2022, taking into account the growing threats and challenges, including terrorist and extremist activities, the intensification of organized criminal groups in the region and the world, the Shamsiddin Shohin Border Detachment was relocated to the "Yol" checkpoint and became the "Yol" Border Detachment.

At the same time, the "Shamsiddin Shohin" Border Detachment was transformed into the "Shamsiddin Shohin" commandant's office, and on this basis, with the constant and direct support of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, it is fully provided with new staff and modern technical means in order to protect the state border.

On the territory of the "Yol" Border Detachment in the Shamsiddin Shohin district for soldiers and officers there is a hostel, offices, border service houses, weapons and ammunition depots, classrooms, a conference room, a library, a recreation area, household services, a first-aid post, a laundry, a canteen, a bridgehead, an area for training, showers, warehouses for storing food and fuel, a garage and other facilities for personnel.

From the first days of gaining State independence, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has paid special attention to strengthening the material and technical base, forming the management structure of border units, training highly qualified specialists and personnel, as well as building and commissioning new industry facilities. Today, the fully seasoned officers and soldiers of the Border Troops make a worthy contribution to ensuring the security of the state and the peaceful life of citizens.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the country, Emomali Rahmon, after getting familiar with the conditions of service, accommodation of soldiers and officers of the "Yol" Border Detachment, spoke to the personnel on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the beginning of his speech, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated all the soldiers and officers who, as a reliable shield of the state and the Tajik people service around the clock to protect the territorial integrity and stability of the country, courageously fulfill their filial duty to the people and the Motherland, on the Day of Border Guards and noted constant attention and support of the Government of the country to this type of troops from the very beginning of the period of independence.

As noted, the Border Troops, formed in the most difficult and responsible days in the history of our people, made a significant contribution to the protection of State independence, ensuring the strength of national statehood, protecting the country's borders and public security, which is a clear evidence of strengthening the independence of the Tajik state.

In connection with the current situation in the international community and the growing threats to the security of states and peoples, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, called on soldiers and officers to faithfully and conscientiously perform their official duties, and to show constant political vigilance.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stated with full confidence that the brave and courageous border guards of the Motherland with a sense of high patriotism will always be ready to courageously stand up for the independence of the state, the constitutional order and the stability of the country.

In conclusion, the brave soldiers and officers of the detachment expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Emomali Rahmon, for the constant attention and creation of modern conditions for service and living in the ranks of the National Army, stated that protecting the borders of the Fatherland is their civic duty and assured that they will not spare their lives for its defence.