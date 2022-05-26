Meeting with leaders, activists and community members of Nuriddin Mahmudov village of Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, May 26 - On May 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Shamsiddin Shohin district also met with leaders, activists and community members of the Nuriddin Mahmudov village.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon praised the initiatives of residents of these remote villages of Shamsiddin Shohin district to support the constructive policy of the top leadership of the Government and instructed them to contribute to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of Tajikistan.

Taking into account the current situation in the international community, it was stressed that using the appropriate conditions and climate of the region, residents should annually increase the area under various crops and contribute to food security.

It was noted that the village of Nurriddin Mahmudov of Shamsiddin Shohin district has a population of about 7 thousand people and 713 dehkan farms are operating in it.

During the conversation with the residents, the head of state Emomali Rahmon gave instructions to the residents for the purposeful use of every inch of land, development of potato growing, beekeeping, animal husbandry, nursery and thus increasing the production of delicious and environmentally friendly products.

The climate of this region will allow it to further develop the agricultural sector and make a significant contribution to increasing the country's export potential.

Effective use of flowers and medicinal plants in the mountains of this area was also described as one of the most effective ways to improve the lives of rural residents.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, taking into account the vast potential of the Nuriddin Mahmudov village in the field of horticulture and increasing the production of delicious domestic fruits, instructed district officials to support the initiatives of residents to dry and export it to far and near abroad.

As it was mentioned, 5 production enterprises are currently operating in these villages and within the framework of “Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026" and implementation of the process of rapid industrialization of the country using existing capacities specific plans have been developed and are being implemented.

Recalling the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On parental responsibility for upbringing and education of children", President Emomali Rahmon instructed residents to bring up children in the spirit of patriotism, self-knowledge and professionalism, and to comply with the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On regulation of traditions, rituals and celebrations" in the Republic of Tajikistan”.

We will remind that there are eight educational institutions, four kindergartens, one hospital and seven medical clinics in Nuriddin Mahmudov village of Shamsiddin Shohin district. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, important creative steps are being taken.