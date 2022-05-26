Familiarization with the activities of the "TOJ AGRO" farm of Panjob rural community of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district

TAJIKISTAN, May 26 - On May 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Panjob rural community of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district and got familiar with the intended use of land in the Limited Liability Company "TOJ AGRO".

Limited Liability Company "TOJ AGRO" has 70 hectares of irrigated land. Farmers, rationally using each plot of land, sowed different crops.

35 hectares of land are occupied by vineyards, including grapes for export.

13 hectares of vineyards are newly created, farmers plan to get a good harvest in the future with the help of modern cultivation methods, including grafting, to ensure the development of the industry and the abundance of the consumer market.

To date, on 3.8 hectares of land, the cultivation of various grape varieties by grafting has been established.

In order to efficiently use the land and, on this basis, provide the population with environmentally friendly agricultural products, the shareholders of this company arranged the cultivation of watermelons under the film between the rows.

Compliance with the agrotechnics of growing melons and constant efforts laid the foundation for increasing yields.

According to the information, in the coming days, workers will collect the fruits of their labor and offer them to residents.

Farmers plan to collect up to 500 centners per hectare.

During a visit to an intensive apple orchard, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to farmers to further expand the area of the orchard and increase fruit production.

In place of the old garden, an intensive apple orchard was laid using high-yielding environmentally friendly seedlings, more than 2,000 bushes of the Galamast apple tree were planted, ripening occurs in July-August, and the yield makes up 400-450 centners.

Limited Liability Company "TOJ AGRO" has 8 hectares of orchards, including 4.5 hectares of apricots and 3.5 hectares of apples.

In order to efficiently and rationally use each plot of land and get two or three crops, farmers plant gourds in the aisles.

In general, 450 people are provided with jobs in "TOJ AGRO" LLC.

In order to implement the fourth strategic goal of the Government of the Republic - the accelerated industrialization of the country, "TOJ AGRO" LLC built a small honey packaging workshop. This facility was built as part of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The workshop covers an area of 160 square meters and is equipped with advanced Turkish technology.

New technological lines allow processing 2 tons of honey per day.

Honey for processing is mainly imported from beekeeping farms of the district, other cities and district of the country, packaged in various containers. This will make it possible to pack natural and environmentally friendly honey produced in Tajikistan in a modern form and offer it to customers.

10 local residents are employed in the new workshop.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation a new refrigeration facility of the TOJ AGRO Limited Liability Company with a capacity of 1000 tons.

The refrigeration room consists of 8 storage rooms, built with high quality and equipped with the latest technology.

Now apricots, tomatoes, onions and potatoes are stored in the refrigerator.

The company can use the rich harvest of its products to provide the domestic market with fruits, vegetables and gourds, and at the same time for export abroad.

Then the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products.

A wide range of agricultural products, including potatoes, onions, carrots, cereals and fruits and vegetables, was presented at the exhibition by the land users of this company and the farmers of the Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district.

To date, 89 thousand 28 tons of agricultural products have been collected in the district.

As it was reported, on an area of 13318 hectares, farmers have set up the cultivation of various crops, including 5107 hectares - cereals, 5900 hectares - cotton, 255 hectares - potatoes, 800 hectares - vegetables, 510 hectares - melons, 330 hectares - onions and 90 hectares - carrots.

Then the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the Angurbogh farm, launched the grain harvest campaign and drew the attention of farmers to the need to harvest, which, although it seems plentiful, without loss. The farm has 30 hectares of land, of which 4.5 hectares are cultivated with wheat.

During a meeting with farmers, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that in times of food shortages in the world, it is possible to meet the needs of residents of the country, ensure the abundance of food and contribute to the achievement of one of the strategic goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan - ensuring food security.